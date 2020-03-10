Sister and brother charged with attempted murder of sister’s ex-girlfriend

CORDOVA, S.C. (WIS) - The brother of an Orangeburg County woman previously charged with attempted murder now also faces charges in a case involving his sister’s ex-girlfriend, deputies said.
Feb. 10, deputies say Tashanae Fuller, 22, opened fire on her ex when she came to her house to get back some of her things.
Now, Raheim Fuller, 25, also faces charges related to the shooting.
Witnesses told deputies an argument started and the victim was not allowed into the house. Then, they said a man started shooting at the victim, and later a woman started shooting, as well.
“The victim in this case simply wanted to get her belongings and leave the property,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But this brother and sister decided that wasn’t going to take place without an argument, and they subsequently started shooting at her.”
The victim fled and called police. She was not hurt.
Both Tashanae and Raheim Fuller face attempted murder charges. Rahiem Fuller also faces a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
They both could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder.
Both of them have $75,000 cash or surety bonds.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.