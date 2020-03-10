SCHP: Pedestrian dies after being hit on Lynchburg Highway

LYNCHBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Lynchburg Highway near Vista Lane two miles north of Lynchburg at 9:10 p.m. on March 9.
A 2002 Dodge pickup truck hit a pedestrian while both were traveling north on Lynchburg Highway. There were two occupants in the pickup truck, both were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was taken to Tuomey Hospital where they later died of their injuries.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.
