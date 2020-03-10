Middle School Students use recycled bottle caps for art

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It's been an ongoing recycling effort by students ever since Dominion Energy presented a $15,000 Energy Environmental Stewardship Grant to a handful of Midlands schools.
The three grades at Pine Ridge Middle School made recycling into a competition, and now they are turning trash into treasure. The grades saved bottle caps to use for two murals designed by the students. Eighth graders won the competition.
Some students WIS spoke with say the recycling effort started with them but reached many others.
"I grabbed a reusable bag, and I went around the neighborhood and picked up everything I saw, for 50 minutes a day, it might not have even been plastic. Then I went home and I separated it," Pine Ridge student Brianna Padgett said.
"My whole family got involved, every person. Even people I didn't know got involved," she said.
Since the 8th grade won, they got to pick the designs for the murals. Both feature aquatic life. Both designed by fellow classmates.
"It's always really fascinating to see just how imaginative people can be. I mean that was an amazing looking mural they are making just out of bottle caps," Dominion Energy spokesman Matt Long said.
The murals are expected to be complete by the end of the school year. One will be placed in Pine Ridge Middle School, the other is being donated back to Dominion Energy.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.