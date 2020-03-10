Lexington Medical Center sets up tent outside ER to triage possible coronavirus patients

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are no coronavirus patients currently at Lexington Medical Center, but the hospital has a new feature to help handle any future cases.
After the first two cases of coronavirus in South Carolina were announced Friday, the hospital set up a tent outside its ER as a type of triage center.
Hospital officials said it was a proactive step to separate people with symptoms of a respiratory illness from others in the ER. It’s an effort to stop the spread of illness.
People who show up to the ER in West Columbia with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath will be screened in the tent. After that, they will be moved to an area inside the ER set up specifically for those patients.
Lexington Medical Center did treat a patient with a presumptive positive case of coronavirus, hospital officials said.
The patient, from Camden, went to the hospital in West Columbia over the weekend. The person was not admitted to the hospital, and is currently at home under quarantine, officials said.
The hospital released the following statement:
“It’s important to note there is no surge in coronavirus cases at Lexington Medical Center at this time. The tent is simply a precautionary measure and adds a proactive level of protection if needed in the future. Lexington Medical Center is committed to doing everything possible to protect patients, staff and community members.”
People who are not feeling well and have symptoms of a respiratory illness should not try to visit anyone at Lexington Medical Center, hospital officials urge.
Those with symptoms of coronavirus -- fever, cough and shortness of breath -- should contact their doctor.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free care from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). They launched a FREE online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Log onto www.musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They can be mild to severe, and in some cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
While most young people who contract the virus experience mild symptoms, they can spread the disease to people who are more at risk.
Those at high risk for a severe coronavirus case are elderly people with pre-existing medical conditions, health officials said Monday.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, is urged to call their healthcare provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
