Led Zeppelin wins court decision over ‘Stairway to Heaven’

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A federal appeals court has handed Led Zeppelin a victory in the band’s fight with the estate of Spirit guitarist Randy California over “Stairway to Heaven.”
The 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals restored a jury verdict that found Led Zeppelin did not steal “Stairway to Heaven” from the Spirit song “Taurus.”
A previous decision had granted California’s estate a new trial.
California’s estate had argued that the jury should have heard recordings of the two songs and the judge should have given the jury different instructions.
Lawyers for Jimmy Page and Robert Plant had argued it was the composition of the song that mattered, not the recordings.
Attorney Francis Malofiy, who represents the estate, says it’s “ridiculous” that jurors could not hear the two songs.
The ruling could potentially be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
