First Alert Forecast: Tracking more 70s and a chance of rain and storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more spring-like temperatures and more rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two could develop. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
· We’re expecting more warm temperatures Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
· A cold front will move toward the Midlands this week and stall, giving way to unsettled weather.
· We’ll have a 30% chance of rain Wednesday. We could also see a couple of isolated thunderstorms. We’ll keep you posted.
· Rain chances are around 30% Thursday, Friday and Saturday. No day will be a washout.
· Rain chances will grow to 50% by Sunday.
· Cooler weather moves in for your weekend and early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible, especially early. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
With high pressure offshore over the next several days, our temperatures will soar. We’re expecting high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday.
At the same time, let’s be weather aware through the week. A cold front will approach the area and stall near the area through your work week. This weather setup with keep us unsettled with a chance of rain and the potential for thunderstorms.
In fact, on Wednesday, we'll see scattered showers and a couple of isolated thunderstorms. Right now, the rain chance is around 30% No Alert Day has been posted for now, but we'll keep you posted to any forecast changes. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
On Thursday, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible. Rain chances are around 30% for now. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday's forecast features a chance of rain (30%). High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Our weather will remain unsettled this weekend with a chance of rain. Rain chances are around 30% for Saturday but will grow to 50% by Sunday.
Temperatures will sink back into the mid 60s by Saturday, then the upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday and Monday.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower Early (20%). Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30%). Isolated Storms Possible. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the lower 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs near 60.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
