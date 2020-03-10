FDA cracking down on fake products claiming to fight or prevent Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Yesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued seven letters to companies who are selling fraudulent Coronavirus or COVID-19 products.
In the press release issued by the FDA, Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. said, "The FDA considers the sale and promotion of fraudulent COVID-19 products to be a threat to the public health. We have an aggressive surveillance program that routinely monitors online sources for health fraud products...We will continue to aggressively pursue those that place the public health at risk and hold bad actors accountable.”
The seven companies listed included: Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., Xephyr, LLC doing business as N-Ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.
The products these companies were attempting to sell included essential oils, teas, tinctures and colloidal silver. In one instance, a product kit called “Coronavirus Protocol” was selling for as much as $155.
The letters, which served as warning, requested a response within 48 hours or they may be subject to legal action.
Currently, according to the FDA and FTC, there is no drug or vaccine to cure or prevent COVID-19 and all consumers should be wary of any advertisement that promises to aid in virus-stopping qualities.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.