DHEC: 2 new possible coronavirus cases in Camden brings state total to 9

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health officials have announced two more people with presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Camden, South Carolina.
The two new patients are hospitalized, officials at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed. Their conditions have not been shared.
To be clear, a presumptive positive case of coronavirus means the person was tested by DHEC and got a positive result, but that test needs to be confirmed by the CDC.
These two new cases are people who are family members or close friends of each other.
At this time, officials are investigating if these new patients had contact with others who have presumptive positive coronavirus test results.
Across the state, there are now two confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven presumptive positive cases.
Of those, the majority are in Camden, where DHEC said there is evidence of community spread.
In Camden alone, there are six presumptive positive cases and one confirmed case.
“We understand residents will have concerns about this indication of community spread,” Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said. “However, I urge the public to remain calm and follow recommendations to prevent the spread of illness.”
There is also one confirmed coronavirus case in Charleston County, and one presumptive positive case in Spartanburg County. Both of those patients recently spent time out of the country -- one in Italy and one in France and Italy, DHEC said.
DHEC is waiting on the presumptive positive cases in the state to be confirmed by the CDC.
Health officials say people should not disrupt their daily routines if they feel healthy, but they should make efforts to stop the spread of germs -- hand washing, covering their coughs and sneezes, and practicing good hygiene.
Those with symptoms of coronavirus -- fever, cough and shortness of breath -- should contact their doctor.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free care from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). They launched a FREE online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Log onto www.musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They can be mild to severe, and in some cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
While most young people who contract the virus experience mild symptoms, they can spread the disease to people who are more at risk.
Those at high risk for a severe coronavirus case are elderly people with pre-existing medical conditions, health officials said Monday.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, is urged to call their healthcare provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
