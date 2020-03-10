Deputies continuing search for missing Pawleys Island man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Pawleys Island man.
Authorities are looking for 84-year-old Jimmy McCants who has been missing since noon on Monday.
The sheriff’s office describes McCants as 6′2," 145 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
“He told his wife he was running some errands,” Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Leslie said. “His silver Ford Explorer was found parked between the bridges on U.S. Highway 17 north of Georgetown around 6 p.m. Units are searching the area.”
Crews expanded the search for him Monday night after the discovery of his vehicle at approximately 6 p.m.
“Deputies are checking local hotels and stores for him,” GCSO officials said.
Investigators said Midway Fire Rescue has joined the search, using thermal imaging equipment on the ground.
In addition, a Coast Guard helicopter is flying over the area with its own thermal imaging equipment.
“Midway and the U.S. Coast Guard have boats in the water,” the sheriff’s office said.
The town of Pawleys Island lists McCants as the chairperson for the Pawleys Island Planning Commission. His term is set to expire November 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
