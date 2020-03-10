CPD arrest Gervais Street Bridge stabbing suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Columbia Police Department have made an arrested in connection with a stabbing incident on the Gervais Street Bridge.
CPD officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Gervais street shortly after 6:30 p.m.
The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Jalen Fulmer, is accused of arguing with a male acquaintance and stabbing him in the upper arm.
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS for a non-life threatening injury.
According to witnesses, Fulmer ran from the scene before officers arrived. However, he was captured by CPD officers at the 1200 block of Blanding Street.
Fulmer was interviewed by an investigator and has been charged with first-degree assault and battery. He is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
