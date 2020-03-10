Clemson University announces possible case of coronavirus

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Clemson University health officials announced Monday they are actively monitoring a possible case of coronavirus or COVID-19.
The individual is not a student and is currently in self-quarantine at their off-campus residence, according to a release on the school’s website.
Officials said they are working in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and will notify the campus community of the test result when it is known.
Officials said they continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and are holding daily planning sessions in an effort to inform and reduce the risk to faculty members, staffers, students and visitors from the virus.
Officials stressed the following about the coronavirus:
- No confirmed cases in Clemson.
- One possible case in Clemson being monitored.
- No modifications to operations at any Clemson campus or location around the state.
- No planned changes to academic calendar, including spring break.
- All students, faculty and staff returning from international travel must contact Redfern Health Center via telephone (not in person) for screening prior to return to campus. Students can call 864-656-2457 to begin the screening process.
HEALTH RESOURCES
Anyone concerned about your health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. They will evaluate the cause of the illness and, if appropriate, can discuss testing for COVID-19 with DHEC.
Students who meet the criteria for testing will receive help from DHEC to arrange testing.
The Medical University of South Carolina is providing free virtual screenings to any South Carolina resident. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can access the free virtual visit and use the promo code “COVID19” at checkout.
For general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is available. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
PREVENTION AND CONTROL
Clemson encourages students, faculty and staff to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Individuals can lower the risk of transmission by consistently practicing simple, everyday non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs):
- Staying home when you are sick or avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- Covering coughs and sneezes
- Washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available
- Ensure regular cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and objects
- Being prepared and informed
- Familiarize yourself with the list of approved disinfectants for COVID-19.
