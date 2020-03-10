BlueLinx: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) _ BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $1.09. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share.
The building products distributor posted revenue of $613.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $17.7 million, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.64 billion.
BlueLinx shares have fallen 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.56, a decline of 79% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXC