West Columbia police looking for missing woman last seen Saturday

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police want the public’s help to find a woman in her 50s who’s been missing since Saturday.
Glenda Michelle Whitaker, 56, was last seen Saturday at 2119 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia. That’s a Goodwill store near the Interstate 26 interchange.
Police describe Whitaker as a white woman who is 5-foot-2-inches and about 115 pounds with grey hair and glasses.
She could be driving a faded green 1997 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate SIQ 381.
Anyone who sees Whitaker or knows where she is should call police at 803-794-0721.
