Warmer Temperatures On The Way This Week

By Tim Miller | March 9, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT - Updated March 9 at 5:58 AM

High pressure off our coast will give us a Southwest wind for much of the week. This means temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the next several days A cold front will move into the state by Wednesday, the front will stall out over us and bring us a daily chance of showers Tuesday through Thursday.

A second cold front will move into the state by the weekend with a chance of showers and cooler temperatures.

Weather Highlights:

- Warmer temperatures this week with Highs in the 70s

- Showers returning to the forecast by Tuesday

WIS-TV

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 70s

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows lower 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High Near 70. Rain chance 20%

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 70s

