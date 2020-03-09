Warmer Temperatures On The Way This Week
High pressure off our coast will give us a Southwest wind for much of the week. This means temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the next several days A cold front will move into the state by Wednesday, the front will stall out over us and bring us a daily chance of showers Tuesday through Thursday.
A second cold front will move into the state by the weekend with a chance of showers and cooler temperatures.
Weather Highlights:
- Warmer temperatures this week with Highs in the 70s
- Showers returning to the forecast by Tuesday
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Cloudy. Lows lower 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High Near 70. Rain chance 20%
Wednesday Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 70s
