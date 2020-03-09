All lanes reopened following multi-vehicle collision on Augusta Road at Cedarcrest Drive

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are open on Augusta Road at Cedarcrest Drive following a mult-vehicle collision Monday morning.
One of the vehicles involved in the incident was a towing boat. Officials say that the driver of the gold sedan involved in the collision was entrapped and then freed by Lexington County Fire Service.
That driver was a woman and was hurt. She was taken to the hospital from the scene by EMS. Her exact condition is currently unknown.
Officials with Lexington Police say that the cause of the collision was that the driver of the sedan was following too closely behind the tow boat and driving too fast for conditions.
They did not find evidence of braking and say the driver may have been distracted as well.
Lexington Police is asking drivers to proceed with caution and avoid the area if possible until the roadway has fully reopened.
One inbound lane is open as emergency personnel continue to work at the scene of the collision.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more details are available.
