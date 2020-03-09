5 Richland One students, family members under self-quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland One district officials say five students from different schools had “indirect contact” with a person who was recently tested for the coronavirus.
That patient’s test results were not shared by the district and may still be pending.
The students -- who are not showing any symptoms at this time -- attend Rosewood Elementary School, Hand Middle School and Dreher High School, officials said.
Family of each of the students have decided to self-quarantine as a precaution.
The district issued the following statement:
“We are already cleaning and disinfecting all of our schools with EPA-approved products. We are also continuing to emphasize to our students and staff the importance of preventative measures, including washing your hands frequently, covering your cough and staying at home if you’re sick. We also have information and resources on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on our website (www.richlandone.org).”
Richland One officials notified parents, faculty and staff from the three schools. No schools in the district are closed.
District officials said they also notified the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and will follow their guidance.
