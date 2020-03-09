Person barricaded in Lexington home, school bus routes affected by police scene

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A person has barricaded themselves in a mobile home in Lexington, police said Monday evening.
Police alerted the public to the scene around 3:15 p.m. It’s in the Hickory Hill neighborhood off Industrial Drive. That’s off South Lake Drive near the Interstate 20 interchange.
Officers are surrounding the area and access to the neighborhood is restricted.
Lexington District One students who ride the bus in this area may be delayed getting home, police said.
Police asked residents of the neighborhood to shelter in place. Negotiators are on scene working to talk to the person who is barricaded.
