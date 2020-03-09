Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-ATLANTA-STUDENT-MOVEMENT
60 years later, 'An Appeal for Human Rights' still resonates
ATLANTA (AP) — Sixty years have passed since Roslyn Pope came home from Europe to a segregated South and channeled her frustrations into writing “An Appeal for Human Rights.” The document she wrote as a Spelman College senior first appeared as a paid advertisement in Atlanta newspapers on March 9, 1960, and became a manifesto for college students challenging racial segregation. In an Associated Press interview, Pope said she's still frustrated about racial inequalities, and deeply concerned that her generation's achievements are slipping away. She says racism “is such obvious evil,” and finds the “Appeal” just as relevant now as when she wrote it.
Georgia experts: 11 COVID-19 cases, including 6 presumptive
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Department of Public Health says eleven people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and five of those tests have been federally confirmed. A Sunday night news release says state officials are awaiting confirmation of six presumptive positive tests for the novel coronavirus by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The five confirmed cases are three people in Fulton County, one in Cobb County and one in Polk County. The department says the Polk County case was previously reported as Floyd County.
Fountains gushing green in Savannah signal St. Pat's is near
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Fountains are gushing water dyed bright green in Georgia's oldest city, signaling that its biggest celebration is near. Savannah officials and organizers of its annual St. Patrick's Day parade dumped green dye into park fountains across the city Friday. It's a longstanding tradition as Savannah prepares for thousands of visitors for the Irish holiday March 17. The parade falls on a Tuesday this year, but the city expects big crowds the weekend beforehand for a St. Patrick's festival along its historic riverfront. Local tourism officials say hotels are booked for high occupancy during the lucrative celebration.
Juul Labs sought to court AGs as teen vaping surged
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s largest electronic-cigarette company, Juul Labs, donated tens of thousands of dollars to the campaigns of state attorneys general. The donations were part of an effort to build relationships with these powerful officials and potentially head off legal challenges over how Juul promoted and sold its vaping products. But the company’s approach may be backfiring. Thirty-nine states announced late last month that they'll investigate whether Juul’s early viral marketing efforts illegally targeted teens and made misleading claims about the nicotine levels in its devices. Juul says it is working to earn “the trust of society,” by working with various government officials.
Georgia's university system plans changes in core curriculum
ATLANTA (AP) — Some faculty members are expressing concerns about a plan to change course requirements within the University System of Georgia. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the system plans to cut the number of required core course hours while adding required courses meant to improve critical thinking, digital fluency and oral communication. Officials say that will prepare students better for the workforce. But faculty members worry it would result in less time devoted to subjects such as math, science and history. Augusta University history department chair Andrew Goss says the plan would make students less well-rounded and less competitive in their careers.
1 Louisiana-based movie equipment rental company buys 2nd
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana-based company that provides trucks, talent and trailers to film companies around the country has bought a New Orleans movie truck rental company. Biz New Orleans reports that Base Craft LLC is buying Hollywood Trucks LLC, which has more than 200 trucks in Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia. The expansion will bring Base Craft's fleet to more than 450 production vehicles. Base Craft's website says it was founded in Los Angeles, but its headquarters is shown in Harahan, a New Orleans suburb. It also has an Atlanta-area office. Hollywood Trucks has offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Canton, Mississippi.
Parties to compete in all 14 Georgia congressional districts
ATLANTA (AP) — For Georgia's U.S. House candidates, there will be no free rides in 2020. For the first time since 1994 at least one Democrat and one Republican will stand for election in all of the state's congressional districts. There are 80 candidates statewide across 14 congressional districts. That includes 13 candidates in the 7th Congressional District in parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties. Past the May 19 party primaries, many nominations could also require a July 21 runoff. There are three open seats, including the 7th District, northeast Georgia's 9th District and northwest Georgia's 14th District.
$37M bakery with 400 workers planned for metro Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — The owners of a California-based food company plan to open a $37 million bakery in Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced that Sugar Bowl Bakery's metro Atlanta location will be its first on the East Coast. A news release says the new bakery in Tucker is expected to employ about 400 workers over the next five years. Sugar Bowl Bakery was started in a San Francisco coffee shop in 1984. The minority-owned company, founded by five brothers, now sells brownie bites, fritters and other goods to grocery stores and other retailers nationwide and overseas.