First Alert Forecast: Tracking warm temps and more rain this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more warm temperatures and more rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
· We’re expecting more warm temperatures in the Tuesday through Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
· A cold front will move toward the Midlands this week, giving way to unsettled weather.
· We’ll have a 20-30% chance of rain Tuesday. Rain chances go up to 40% Wednesday. We could see a couple of thunderstorms Wednesday.
· A few more showers are possible Thursday through the weekend. No day looks like a complete washout though.
· Highs will sink back into the upper 50s to near 60 by Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
With high pressure offshore over the next several days, our temperatures will soar. We’re expecting high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Tuesday through Friday.
At the same time, let's be weather aware through the week. A cold front will approach the area and stall near the area through your work week. This weather setup with keep us unsettled with a chance of rain and the potential for thunderstorms.
On Tuesday, a few isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.
For Wednesday, with the cold front slipping a little closer to the area, we'll see scattered showers and the potential for some thunderstorms. Right now, the rain chance is around 40% No Alert Day has been posted for now, but we'll keep you posted. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
On Thursday and Friday, rain chances are around 30% for now. Highs will be in the mid 70s again.
Temperatures will sink back into the mid 60s by Saturday, then the upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday and Monday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Not As Cold. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20-30%). Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Isolated Storms. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs near 60.
