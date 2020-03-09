Columbia man sentenced to decades in prison over deadly drug-related shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man facing a murder charge in a deadly, drug-related shooting learned his fate Monday.
A jury found Roshamel Parker guilty of murder, among other charges, in a shooting that happened in March 2018.
Police said an argument over drugs turned into a shootout at a home on Samson Circle in north Columbia.
Cory Cornelius Jenkins, 30, died in the shooting and a 64-year-old man was shot in the arm but survived.
Parker was also shot, and had to go to the hospital before his arrest.
Monday, a judge sentenced him to 45 years in prison for the crime.
Another suspect in the shooting, Gwan Lamont Perry, Jr., who was also charged with murder, has not yet been sentenced.
