Richland County Coroner identifies man killed in ATV collision

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in an ATV collision on the 900 block of Saddlewood Road
On March 7th, at approximately 9:23 a.m., 28-year-old Tommy Terrell Jones Jr. was driving an ATV when he lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree.
Jones was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where he died at 9:50 a.m.
An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the torso. Jones was not wearing a helmet or protective riding gear at the time of the collision.
The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.