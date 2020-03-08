Richland County Coroner identifies man killed in ATV collision

By Jazmine Greene | March 8, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT - Updated March 8 at 11:58 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in an ATV collision on the 900 block of Saddlewood Road

On March 7th, at approximately 9:23 a.m., 28-year-old Tommy Terrell Jones Jr. was driving an ATV when he lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

Jones was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where he died at 9:50 a.m.

An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the torso. Jones was not wearing a helmet or protective riding gear at the time of the collision.

The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.

