Meteorologist Tim Miller has some tips for Spring time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller here with some thoughts on Spring! Springtime in South Carolina is the most beautiful time of the year!
All the wonderful flowers and trees in bloom, from the Dogwoods to the Azaleas! Nothing can be finer than to be in South Carolina.
However, if you have allergies, it can be the most miserable time of year as well. According to pollen.com, over 67 million Americans suffer from allergies every day. Count me as one of them!
This winter we’ve seen well above normal rainfall (Dec-Feb well over 20” of rain) the wet soil, along with warm dry days of early Spring means pollen will be very high now through April.
It’s just not the pollen we can’t see (the type that causes allergies) we are starting to see the lovely yellow pollen from the Pine trees that soon will be all over our clothes and cars!
Pollen counts are highest between 5AM – 10AM, just the time we are off to work and school. Be sure to keep the windows in your home closed and use the air re-circulate feature on your home A/C and button in your car to avoid drawing in the outside air.
When the forecast calls for sunny, dry days, those are the days of the highest pollen count. Days that we have rain and showers are the lowest pollen count.
Here are a few tips to keep you and your nose sane this pollen season.
- When washing clothes, try not to dry clothes and bedding outdoors.
- Be sure to wash your face and hands after you’ve been outside to remove pollen.
- Take a shower or bath daily before going to bed to remove pollen from hair and skin.
- Be sure to bathe your four-legged friends as dogs and even cats can attract pollen.
- Keep your sunglasses handy! This will protect your eyes from pollen.
