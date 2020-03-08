First Alert Forecast: A warm and unsettled weather pattern this week

A ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast area Sunday and Monday. A mix of sun and clouds expected both days with dry conditions. A warming trend will start Monday, we are expecting daytime highs in the low to middle 70s during the work week. Tuesday a cold front will approach from the west, it will bring an opportunity for rain to the area. That means rain chances will linger for several days as the front crosses the area. Even though we have rain chances in the forecast Tuesday through Friday, we are not expecting a washout on either day. The showers will be spotty and scattered around the viewing area.