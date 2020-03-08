DHEC investigating four new presumptive positive Coronavirus cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating additional cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina.
Four presumptive positive cases were identified after testing for COVID-19 was completed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory on March 8th.
Two of these four new cases are direct contacts of the Camden elderly woman who was announced as a presumptive positive on March 6.
One of these two individuals is a woman who has hospitalized for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 and is isolated at this time.
The other individual, an elderly man, was temporarily admitted to a healthcare facility, was discharged, and is currently isolated at home.
The third new case is a woman from Camden with no known connection, at this time, to the other presumptive positive cases from Camden. She was evaluated at a healthcare facility, was not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home.
The fourth new case is a man from Spartanburg County with no known connection, at this time, to any of the other presumptive positive cases. He is not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home. Officials say he had recently traveled to Italy.
Two presumptive positive cases were previously announced on March 6.
One case was a woman from Camden, who is in her 80s, was transferred from Kershaw County to Prisma Health Richland Hospital on March 6 to receive a higher level of care. She remains isolate
The second case was a woman in her 30s from Charleston County. She is symptom-free and continuing to self-monitor.
This brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to six.
Governor Henry McMaster released a statement regarding the possible new cases saying:
“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina are following established protocols and procedures in addressing the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. There is no cause for public alarm or speculation. It’s important to remember that each individual is responsible for their own actions and personal hygiene. If you feel sick, stay home and contact your doctor. Or from your home, you can consult with a doctor for free with MUSC’s online web site at: https://MUSC.care. South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources.”
DHEC has tested a total of 18 individuals for COVID-19, which includes the six presumptive positives.
The remaining tests are negative. DHEC will update the public as soon as the confirmatory test results from the CDC are available.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is urged to call their healthcare provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
