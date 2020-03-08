Coronavirus & the gym: Everything you need to know

Gym-goers work it out at the Habersham YMCA (Source: WTOC)
By Madeline Cuddihy | March 8, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT - Updated March 8 at 1:33 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With fears of the Coronavirus and germ spread running rampant in the United States and beyond, many gyms are having to step up their germ-fighting tactics.

Local fitness studios from all over the Midlands including Club Pilates, Orange Theory Fitness, and Barre3 have sent e-mails to clients reminding them about cleanliness practices, how to properly wipe down equipment, and to avoid person-to-person contact unless necessary.

According to the CDC,and DHEC, the best way to stop the spread of the Coronavirus germs are:

  • washing your hands,
  • covering your cough,
  • staying home when you’re sick, and
  • appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.

