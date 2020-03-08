Coronavirus & the gym: Everything you need to know

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With fears of the Coronavirus and germ spread running rampant in the United States and beyond, many gyms are having to step up their germ-fighting tactics.
Local fitness studios from all over the Midlands including Club Pilates, Orange Theory Fitness, and Barre3 have sent e-mails to clients reminding them about cleanliness practices, how to properly wipe down equipment, and to avoid person-to-person contact unless necessary.
According to the CDC,and DHEC, the best way to stop the spread of the Coronavirus germs are:
- washing your hands,
- covering your cough,
- staying home when you’re sick, and
- appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.
