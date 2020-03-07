Two members of the WIS 4 p.m. team go to ‘jail’ for a good cause

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Sam Bleiweis and Madeline Cuddihy can now say they’ve been to jail.
Well, more like detention.
Sam and Madeline took part in Lexington High School’s St. Baldrick’s Week for the Jail & Bail event. Teachers, community leaders, and students also participated as a way to raise money for cancer research.
So how does it work, you might be asking?
The jailbird gets “locked up” and has to raise the bail money for release by calling family and friends. All the bail money goes to St. Baldrick’s to support cancer research as a part of the weeklong initiative leading up to the Home Run Derby in partnership with River Bluff High School.
If you’d like to support the Students In Action group at Lexington High School, you can go to this link.
