Two dead in Florida from coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Though Gov. Ron DeSantis announced earlier Friday that Florida had no new cases of coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health said late Friday that two people had died from the contagion.
One of the deaths involved a patient with a previously unannounced case in Lee County. That case is considered presumptive positive as it has not yet been confirmed by the CDC. The other involved a man in his 70s in Santa Rosa County, which was announced on Thursday and is confirmed. Officials say the man from Santa Rosa County traveled internationally and had underlying health conditions.
There are also two new additional presumptive positive cases in Broward County.
A presumptive positive is when a state health lab has a positive test without CDC confirmation.
The Florida Department of Health says within the state, there are now a total of six Florida residents with coronavirus and one non-Florida resident with coronavirus, as well as five cases involving Florida residents being held at federally designated facilities who were brought in to the United States after traveling abroad and are being held until they are healthy.
There are 88 people awaiting test results and 278 people being monitored, as well as 100 people who have tested negative and a total of 1,010 people who have been monitored to date.
It was Sunday night and a letter from Doctors Hospital of Sarasota that went viral on social media that alerted the Suncoast about coronavirus in the state. In a statement released Wednesday, hospital officials said a Manatee County man initially believed to have pneumonia was tested for coronavirus last Friday and the test came back positive Saturday evening.
He has since been released from the hospital, though officials with Doctors Hospital have not explained what that means.
Florida has been under a public health emergency since Sunday, when Gov. DeSantis issued an executive order directing state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to take action to control the spread of the contagious disease.
Already the Suncoast is feeling the effects. ABC7 spoke to a woman whose daughter, a nurse, and 17-year-old grandson, a student at Sarasota Military Academy, are currently being quarantined following possible exposure at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota.
Sarasota Military Academy says once they were made aware their student was quarantined, they began to do a deep clean at the school.
“Our priority is the health and safety of our cadets and staff, and in addition to sanitizing surfaces throughout our campuses, we are reiterating to our staff and cadets the importance of washing hands, sneezing into the bend of elbows, not touching faces and of course, staying home and telling someone if they aren’t feeling well,” said Sarasota Military Academy Executive Director Christina Bowman.
No vaccine exists for the virus, and federal health officials say a vaccine won’t be ready for another year to 18 months.
