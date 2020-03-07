State health officials now investigating two presumptive coronavirus cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it is investigating two possible cases of coronavirus.
Officials said one case is located in Kershaw County while the second is located in Charleston County. According to DHEC, the case in Kershaw County involves an adult female who has been hospitalized and is in isolation. The case in Charleston County involves a woman who recently returned from France and Italy. However, she did not require hospitalization.
“We understand that residents have concerns about how the virus may impact South Carolinians,” said Dr. Linda Bell of DHEC.. “While the risk to the public remains low, there is no evidence of ongoing transmission in the community at this time and our primary goals remain prevention and control.”
Samples submitted in both cases did test positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, but the cases must be confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials will provide an update on the test results once the results become available, which could be between 24 to 48 hours.
So far, DHEC has tested 10 people for coronavirus. That includes the two cases that were tested on Friday. Officials said the remaining tests are negative. They also said no additional precautions are being recommended for the public at this time.
Officials remind residents to continue to take daily precautions such as washing your hands, getting the flu vaccine, covering your cough, and properly disposing of tissues and other items that may be contaminated.
If you have concerns about your health or believe you are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, you are urged to call your healthcare provider.
If you have general questions, please call the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
