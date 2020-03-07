President Trump names NC Congressman Mark Meadows as new White House chief of staff

(WBTV) - President Donald Trump announced Friday night that North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows will be the new White House chief of staff.
Meadows replaces Mick Mulvaney, who will become the U.S. Special Envoy for Ireland.
Meadows has been one of the president’s top allies in Congress, particularly through the impeachment probe, and had already said this would be his final term in the House.
“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one...I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!”
In Dec. 2019, Meadows announced that he wouldn’t run for reelection. Meadows has represented North Carolina’s 11th congressional district since 2013, and chaired the Freedom Caucus from 2017-19.
