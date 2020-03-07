'No reason to be alarmed’: Gov. McMaster addresses two presumptive coronavirus cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor McMaster held a holding a press conference to address the possibility of two cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the investigation into the cases on March 5th.
Officials said one case is located in Charleston County. She has a mild case and is self-isolated.
The other case is in Kershaw County and involves an adult female who has been hospitalized and is also in isolation. She has been transferred from Kershaw County to a hospital in the Midlands.
Officials say they will update the public if more cases arise.
Gov. McMaster stated that were was no reason to alarmed and does not believe South Carolinians are in danger. There is no evidence of ongoing spread in the community.
DHEC says they are monitoring individuals who have returned to the state from high impact areas. Those individuals will be tested if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.
On March 5th Kershaw County officials provided this statement regarding the presumptive case:
“Kershaw County is closely monitoring this situation, and is following appropriate protocols in its management of Public Safety. Citizens are urged to go to the following resources to find out any current updates on the virus in SC, as well as approved and effective ways to combat against it.”
The case in Charleston County involves a woman who, according to MUSC, is a team member that recently returned from a trip to Europe. However, she did not require hospitalization.
“We understand that residents have concerns about how the virus may impact South Carolinians,” said Dr. Linda Bell of DHEC.. “While the risk to the public remains low, there is no evidence of ongoing transmission in the community at this time and our primary goals remain prevention and control.”
MUSC provided the following statement regarding the presumptive case in Charleston County:
"This individual self-identified to DHEC upon learning that community transmission had occurred in an area recently visited during a trip to Europe; she had not returned to work and still has not at this time.
Our team member practiced excellent public health and social responsibility by pursuing testing, taking appropriate hygienic precautions and self-quarantining at home. The patient had mild illness and has been asymptomatic for the past three days and is committed to remaining in self-quarantine for the remainder of the CDC-recommended 14-day timeframe.
We support our team member’s rights to privacy and protection of health information and will not confirm or deny name, role or any other identifying information. We want to emphasize the informed and calm response this team member took and we want to publicly commend her for doing so."
Samples submitted in both cases did test positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, but the cases must be confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials will provide an update on the test results once the results become available, which could be between 24 to 48 hours.
Gov. Henry McMaster issued the following statement following the announcement of the presumptive cases:
“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina have been preparing for this eventuality and there is no reason for public alarm. DHEC is working with the CDC on confirmation for these cases. South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources.”
On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a briefing along with state public officials at 10 a.m. Saturday.
So far, DHEC has tested 10 people for coronavirus. That includes the two cases that were tested on Friday. Officials said the remaining tests are negative. They also said no additional precautions are being recommended for the public at this time.
Officials remind residents to continue to take daily precautions such as washing your hands, getting the flu vaccine, covering your cough, and properly disposing of tissues and other items that may be contaminated.
If you have concerns about your health or believe you are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, you are urged to call your healthcare provider.
If you have general questions, please call the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
Also, be sure to visit the WIS Coronavirus Updates page for the latest news.
MUSC has launched an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Log onto www.musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
