Home Works to host ‘Love on Lexington’ home repair blitz

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Home Works will be hosting a “Love on Lexington” blitz to repair the homes of Lexington County neighbors in need.
Youth and adult volunteers from across the Midlands will complete crucial safety, mobility and weatherization repairs on five homes.
Groups from Rivercrest Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church Columbia, Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church and Garden of Grace Church will be participating in the event.
Volunteers began working around 9:00 a.m. and will finish around 4:00 p.m.
