Gray Collegiate captures third straight Class 2A boys’ basketball state championship
The Gray Collegiate War Eagles celebrate their third straight boys' basketball state title after defeating Whale Branch 53-39. (Source: WIS)
By Emery Glover | March 6, 2020 at 9:44 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 9:47 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gray Collegiate War Eagles are going to need to make a little more room in their trophy case.

The defending Class 2-A champions won their third straight state basketball title by defeating Whale Branch 53-39.

Dion Bethea’s squad got off to a slow start early on. The War Eagles got off to a slow start shooting just over 40% from the floor. Still, Gray Collegiate was able to head into halftime with a 24-22 lead behind Chase McDuffie’s 11 points.

In the second half, Gray Collegiate clamped down defensively holding Whale Branch to just 17 second-half points. Meanwhile, McDuffie and Taurus Watson led the charge for Gray Collegiate scoring a combined 22 for the War Eagles in the final two quarters.

Gray Collegiate finished the year with a 25-6 record.

