Fulwiley powers Keenan to Class 3A girls basketball title over Marion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Simply put, it was the MiLaysia Fulwiley Show at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday.
The freshman guard for Keenan had 29 points, eight rebounds, and eight steals to lead the Lady Raiders to a 53-33 win over Marion for the Class 3A girls basketball title.
“You know, this is really, really special because the kids lost the game last year and, to come back and have to wait an entire year to get to this point and win the state championship, it’s really special,” said Keenan head coach Reggie McLain.
Fulwiley opened the contest scoring Keenan’s first five points. The spark provided by Fulwiley in the quarter helped the Lady Raiders take a 19-12 lead after one.
Fulwiley continued to attack the basket in the second quarter. She scored nine of her 18 first-half points in the period, including a buzzer-beating layup to give Keenan a 26-18 lead at the break.
“Whenever she goes, we go,” said McLain. “She got a lot of players involved. I think she ended up having nine or 10 assists. So that helped us out a lot, also.”
Keenan remained aggressive offensively in the second half. With less than six minutes to go in the third quarter, the Lady Raiders went on a 9-0 run, extending their lead to 39-23 with 3:48 left in the quarter. The Lady Raiders would finish the quarter with a 41-30 lead.
Marion simply didn’t have the answers in the final quarter. Keenan held the Lady Foxes to three points in the first five minutes of the quarter while extending their lead to 20 in the process.
Keenan has now won two state championships in the last three years.
