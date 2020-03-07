FIRST ALERT: A Freeze Watch is in effect this weekend, then more rain next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking freezing temperatures this weekend and more rainfall next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Bundle up tonight! We’re tracking temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
· A Lake Wind Advisory will remain in effect through early Saturday morning. Winds will gust to 30 to 35 mph.
· A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning. We’re expecting temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Care for your pets and plants and check on your elderly neighbors.
· Saturday and Sunday will be dry and sunny. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. · Get ready for warmer temperatures next week along with several days of rain. Rain chances are 30-40%.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect a cold one. Low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning. Bundle up! We’ll see clear skies.
A Lake Wind Advisory will remain in effect until early Saturday morning. Winds could still gust to 30-35 mph.
We’ll start our Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. High temperatures will rise into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bedtime Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins.
Sunday morning is a First Alert! A Freeze Watch is in effect for the Midlands late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We're expecting temperatures at or below freezing. The growing season has started. So, with light winds and freezing temperatures expected, sensitive vegetation could be harmed or damaged. Also, let's check on our pets and elderly neighbors.
By Sunday afternoon, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
On Monday, skies will be partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 70.
We're expecting more 70s next week. But we'll also see rain chances going up Tuesday through next Saturday. We'll fine tune the forecast through the week.
Tonight: Clear and Cold. Low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Low temperatures in the low 30s.
Alert Day Sunday: A Cold Start. Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs near 70.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the low 70s.
