Dutch Fork falls in Class 5A boys’ title game as Dorman completes ‘4-Peat’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It was a tough night for the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes.
With Clemson signee PJ Hall recording a double-double to lead the way for Dorman, the Cavaliers defeated Dutch Fork 65-46 to secure their fourth consecutive state championship in boys’ basketball.
The Silver Foxes struggled on offense in the first quarter. Dutch Fork scored just three points against the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, Hall went to work. He scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half to help Dorman take a 37-15 lead at the half.
Dorman continued to dominate the game in the second half. Myles Tate continued his consistent play for the Cavs, scoring eight of his 17 points in the final periods.
Jarvis Green led the Silver Foxes in scoring with 12 points on the night.
Dutch Fork finishes the season with a 21-10 record.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.