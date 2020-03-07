Coroner: 2 brothers killed, 1 other injured after early morning shooting near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people are dead and a third victim is injured after an early morning shooting in the Longs section of Horry County.
Horry County Police Department spokesperson, Mikayla Miskov, says officers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Melissa Lane around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning following reports of a shooting.
HCPD and the Horry County Coroner’s Office say a pair of brothers were killed in the early morning incident. Coroner Michelle McSpadden says 26-year-old Tavon Marquel Livingston and 25-year-old Shamon Dayvon Livingston died as a result of gunshot wounds.
Police say a third person was also injured in the fatal shooting. That person’s condition is still unknown at this time.
Both directions of traffic were closed on a portion of Highway 90 briefly Saturday, but have since been reopened.
Katherine Phillips is on the scene and will have more on WMBF News starting at 6.
