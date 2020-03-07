Community host ‘Swim 1922’ event for middle school children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The women of Sigma Gamma Rho and USA Swimming will be hosting “Swim 1922 Clinic” for nearly 50 middle school children.
The event will be led by 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist Maritza McClendon.
“Swim 1922” has provided opportunities to experience swimming at all levels, with learn to swim clinics, behind the scenes access at national championship events and meet and greets with top U.S. swimmers.
The initiative is the first partnership of its kind with the intent to increase swim participation and decrease drowning rates in the African American community.
The event will be held at the Drew Wellness Center until 3 p.m.
