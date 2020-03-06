S.C. State suspends university-sponsored international travel due to coronavirus indefinitely

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - With the threat of the coronavirus looming across the world, officials at South Carolina State have suspended all international university-sponsored travel for students, faculty, and staff until further notice.
The announcement by the university in Orangeburg comes on the same day President Donald Trump paid a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
At this point, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Carolina. Cities like Columbia and others across the country are continuing to make preparations, as states neighboring South Carolina have already announced confirmed cases of coronavirus.
