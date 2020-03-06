S.C. High School League host 2020 State Basketball Championship this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend high school basketball teams from across South Carolina will be in Columbia to take part in the 2020 State Basketball Championships.
The games take place at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.
Gates at the arena open 2:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
A clear bag policy will be in place at Colonial Life Arena. Attendees can expect bag checks and screening using metal detector wands.
No signs, posters, noise makers, balloons or balls will be allowed in.
No fans are allowed on the floor at the conclusion of the games.
No flash photography will be allowed during the games.
