Richland County remains longest-tenured department on ‘Live PD’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Live PD on A&E continues to rate well on cable television Friday and Saturday nights.
Richland County has been featured on the show since day one and RCSD deputies continue to be in the spotlight now years later.
"We are people with families just like anyone else, going to do our job and take care of the communities," Lt. Danny Brown said.
"The very first episode started in October of 2016 and we are the only agency that has been there since it originated," RCSD Director of Public Affairs Capt. Maria Yturria said.
For those interested in a behind-the-scenes look, every Friday and Saturday night camera crews arrive at the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Once they are there, they load up their gear and each cameraman hops in with a deputy. Two camera operators are on scene from roughly 7 p.m. to midnight. There are also two Live PD producers who follow along in a law enforcement cruiser.
The Live PD crew stays in Columbia. Most have families in other parts of the country.
Lt. Brown informed us the camera operators and producers have really just become one of the team on the weekend. It was evident when WIS rode along.
Many WIS viewers had questions about a “20-minute delay” from when a crime occurs and when it airs on Live PD. That has been debunked. The show is in real-time. The only time you may see something delayed is when there is something bigger happening in another department featured on the show. There is a small delay for television purposes if they need to blur or bleep inappropriate content.
"We have responded to shooting scenes that have taken place and, as deputies are going, we have our local media who are watching and can see it and they are calling me asking about it. It's real-time. We don't vet any of it, whatever it is that is happening out there is what the viewer is seeing," Capt. Yturria said.
“Every time I strap my boots on, I know it’s going to be a different night. It might be a slow night. It might be a busy night. If nothing happens, nothing happens. We aren’t going to create something for the show,” Lt. Brown said.
Lt. Brown has become quite the character on Live PD. He has been invited to host in New York a couple of times. He also has 120,000 followers on Twitter and is popular on other forms of social media as well.
"The popularity and the recognizable faces of the show has gone through the roof," he said.
Lt. Brown said he gets recognized often when he is on family trips, most recently at an airport baggage terminal. He said once one person recognized him at the airport, there was a group of people asking to take pictures with him.
He said it's sometimes comical when RCSD deputies arrive at the scene of a crime and people at the house are watching Live PD.
“There’s people and we show up on scene and they are watching LivePD right there, and they are like ‘Are we going to be on Live PD?’ Well, you might be,” he said.
Lt. Brown said it's not that weird having cameras in his face at all times. He said he is already used to it with the dash cams and body cams officers have been using for a few years now. He said they do things by the book regardless. Live PD just gives the public an idea of what really goes on, how law enforcement officers really interact with the public, criminals and non-criminals.
"If you look at Columbia, we are a great city. It's an awesome place to live, but you are a capital city in between several other big cities. If you look at Atlanta, it's just down the road, Charlotte just north of us, then you have Charleston where I-95 brings us a lot of stuff north and south. You are going to have a lot of stuff along those routes to deal with," Lt. Brown said.
Lt. Brown said he thinks Live PD has been and continues to be a positive experience.
"I think, if they watch your show long enough, they will see just how hard your guys and girls are out here working to keep this place safe," he said.
Sheriff Leon Lott reiterates that. He said his department is at full-staff with a waiting list - a rarity in this country. Sheriff Lott said he thinks Live PD is a draw for some deputies who have joined RCSD.
The show airs live on A & E at 9 p.m. most Fridays and Saturdays.
