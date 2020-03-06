Pair of men arrested after alleged distribution of child pornography

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Midlands men have been arrested on child pornography charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Officials said 47-year-old Matthew Pendergrast of Cameron and 27-year-old Xavier Fulwood of Manning have a combined 25 charges against them. Pendergrast has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and eight counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. Fulwood has been charged with 15 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Pendergrast and Fulwood were both arrested on Thursday by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after investigators determined both men were distributing child pornography. Officials said Pendergrast also owned child pornography as well.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.