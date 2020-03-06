Owner of the Black Pearl sues Richland County for $1.8 million

By county ordinances, a strip club is most distinctly identified in Richland County by the verbiage in this ordinance: (j) Nude or a State of Nudity. The showing of the human male or female genitals, pubic area, vulva, anus, anal cleft or cleavage or the showing of bare female breasts. This definition shall not include the act of a female breast-feeding a child in a public place; nor to infants or toddlers in a public place, nor to exposure of the human female breasts above a horizontal line across the top of the areola exhibited by a dress, blouse, shirt or other similar wearing apparel; nor to exposure of cleavage of the human female breasts exhibited by a dress, blouse, shirt, or similar wearing apparel.