My Take: Take precautions, but don’t panic about coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Take precautions, but don’t panic. That’s the message from state and national leaders as more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S.
In the past week, multiple deaths have been reported in Washington state and we’ve even seen confirmed cases of COVID-2019 as near as Georgia and North Carolina.
Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster spoke to address concerns. His message -- play it safe.
“Wash your hands, all day long,” McMaster said. “The main way to kill this virus if it is present is how: not with some dramatic chemical, not with radiation, not with the atomic bomb, but with warm water and soap.”
Health officials also recommend people disinfect hard surfaces like desks and table tops often. They are also keeping in touch with people who travel internationally to places where coronarvirus is present.
Schools and universities are also taking action, urging students studying abroad to come back home.
Should more be done? Is the threat being over-hyped? We’ve heard both arguments.
We’re simply reporting the facts. And the facts are -- the threat of you getting the coronavirus is not high, but you do need to be informed and prepared.
COVID-2019 is impacting more than people’s health. It’s also impacting the economy -- from the stock market to the products available on store shelves.
Hopefully, the coronavirus will soon be under control and we can put the fears behind us. Until that time, take common sense precautions and stay informed on any updates that come out.
To respond to this editorial, email mytake@wistv.com, or send a letter to:
My Take
PO Box 367
Columbia, SC 29202
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.