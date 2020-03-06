Richland County health officials share coronavirus preparations

By Laurel Mallory | March 6, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 3:31 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The mayor of Columbia called a meeting of health officials to discuss Richland County’s preparations to combat coronavirus.

No cases of coronavirus, also called COVID-19, have been confirmed in the state of South Carolina.

Emergency management staff want to assure the public they are monitoring the outbreak and preparing a response should a case hit close to home.

Mayor Steve Benjamin called a meeting of the Midlands Coronavirus Task Force in Columbia on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and afterwards addressed the public.

DHEC has a hotline to answer the public’s questions about COVID-19. People can call 855-472-3432 every weekday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

