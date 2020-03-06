Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has given final approval to a massive education overhaul bill. The vote came Thursday, but nearly all senators said it wasn't the end of the education debate in the state. The bill now heads to the House, which passed its own education bill. House leaders say they'll hold a several committee hearings on the bill, and they expect they won't agree with the Senate version and a conference committee will be needed. The next education issues lawmakers want to take up are likely to be more divisive — vouchers and the state's school funding formula that hasn't been significantly changed since 1977.