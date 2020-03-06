Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a running, off-balance 13-footer from the baseline with 5.1 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets overcame an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-112 on Thursday night. Murray had 18 points, and Nikola Jokic added 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Devonte Graham had 24 points and seven assists for the Hornets. P.J, Washington added 20 points and Terry Rozier had 19. The Hornets had a chance to win, but Rozier's 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and led the Philadelphia Flyers to their eighth straight win, 4-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Ivan Provorov, Michael Raffl, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, who moved into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Washington Capitals. The Flyers have scored at least four goals in each game of their winning streak. Justin Williams scored the only goal for the Hurricanes. The Flyers have 24 wins in 33 home games this season.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce is recovering from shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him out the rest of the season. The team announced Thursday that Pesce had surgery on his right shoulder with a recovery time estimated at 4-6 months. Pesce was hurt in the Feb. 22 win at Toronto. The 25-year-old defenseman had four goals and 14 assists in 61 games this season.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Marnelle Garraud scored 21 points and sixth-seeded Boston College pulled away late in the third quarter to beat No. 14 seed Clemson 85-73 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Taylor Soule added 18 points for Boston College. Shania Meertens scored 20 points to lead Clemson (8-23), which has lost 12 of its last 13 games. Swartz scored eight of her 11 points during a 15-2 run that helped the Eagles pull away. Boston College, which has won seven of its last eight games, will face third-seeded Duke in a quarterfinal.
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Carlik Jones scored 21 points, 10 in a late, game-winning 18-0 run and top-seeded Radford topped eighth-seeded Charleston Southern 62-48 in the Big South Conference tournament quarterfinals. A 7-0 run by Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who had 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, had the Buccaneers up 45-44 with 9 1/2 minutes to go. From there the Highlanders took over, with Donald Hicks, who had 14 points, contributing a pair of 3-pointers. Charleston Southern missed eight-straight shots and finished the game going 1 of 12 with a pair of turnovers.
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Eric Jamison Jr. had 19 points as Gardner-Webb defeated UNC-Asheville 72-62 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference Tourney. DeVon Baker led the Bulldogs on Thursday with 18 points.