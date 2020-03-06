Gamecocks advance to SEC semifinals with win over Georgia

The Gamecocks closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run in the final 45 seconds. Then in the third frame, Carolina pushed the pace and increased the lead to 22 points on the strength of a 12-1 run. The Gamecocks dominated stretches of the game thanks to great defensive play and help off the bench. LeLe Grissett, Victaria Saxton, and Destanni Henderson combined to score 33 from off the bench.