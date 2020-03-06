First Alert Forecast: Windy Sunshine Today! Great Weekend On The Way

Sunshine, Drier and Cooler Next Few Days
A second cold front will move into the state today. This will bring another shot of cooler air again for the weekend. Hang on to your hat…it will be windy today with gust up to 25mph!
Carolina sunshine for Saturday and Sunday! Cool days with Highs upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 30s
Things become more unsettled next week with better chances of showers and much warmer temperatures as we'll see highs in the middle 70s by Wednesday.
Weather Highlights:
- Clearing skies and windy today
- Warmer and wetter again next week.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy and windy. Winds NNW 15-20mph with gust to 25. Highs upper 50s
Tonight: Clear and colder. Lows lower 30s
Saturday: Sunny. Highs upper50s
Sunday: Sunny! Highs lower 60s
