First Alert Forecast: Sunny & windy Friday, then more sunshine through the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Better days are on the way! In fact, the rain is moving out and the sun is moving in.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert! We’re tracking areas of rain, mist, fog and drizzle. Conditions will gradually improve overnight into Friday morning. Low temperatures in the low 40s.
· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect Friday. We’re forecasting wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph.
· We’re expecting partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Friday. It will be windy. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
· Saturday and Sunday will be dry and sunny. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
· Get ready for warmer temperatures next week along with several days of rain.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. A stationary front to our south has kept us unsettled with areas of heavy rain. As we move through the night, the heavy rain will move farther east as a cold front pushes in from our west, but we'll still have mostly cloudy skies and areas of mist, drizzle and fog. Be careful on the roads. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s.
On Friday, we’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies. Our sky conditions will become mostly sunny through the morning and afternoon. It will be cool and windy. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Our winds will gust from the west-northwest between 30-35 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the day Friday. Hold on to your hats!
More sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday, then the low 60s on Sunday.
Don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bedtime Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins.
Temps will warm into the low 70s next week with scattered rain back in the forecast by Tuesday through next Friday.
First Alert Night: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of rain, mist, fog and drizzle (30-40). Low temperatures in the lower 40s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs near 70.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low to mid 70s.
