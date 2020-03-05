Will hand sanitizer protect you from coronavirus?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The coronavirus fears have caused a shopping frenzy all over the country as consumers are rushing to stores buying up hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies and rations of food for days.
Many U.S. drug stores, retailers and suppliers are racing to keep up with surging interest and experts say it might not get better for a while.
The biggest question of course is, does hand sanitizer actually protect you from the coronavirus? Here’s what the CDC has to say:
- CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water whenever possible because hand washing reduces the amounts of all types of germs on hands.
- If soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can help you avoid getting sick and spreading germs.
- Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations, but sanitizers do not eliminate all types of germs.
- When using hand sanitizer, apply the product to the palm of one hand (read the label to learn the correct amount) and rub the product all over the surfaces of your hands until your hands are dry.
Many online are sharing a homemade recipe for hand sanitizer.
To make your own, mix together 2/3 cup of isopropyl alcohol (99% rubbing alcohol) with 1/3 cup of aloe vera gel. Once they’re mixed, pour the sanitizer into a recycled soap dispenser.
